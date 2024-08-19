Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £151.62 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 38 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($193.59).

British Land Stock Down 0.6 %

LON BLND opened at GBX 399.80 ($5.10) on Monday. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 446.80 ($5.70). The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 395.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($5.99) to GBX 500 ($6.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered British Land to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 432 ($5.52) to GBX 405 ($5.17) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.16).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

