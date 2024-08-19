Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £151.62 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 38 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($193.59).
British Land Stock Down 0.6 %
LON BLND opened at GBX 399.80 ($5.10) on Monday. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 446.80 ($5.70). The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 395.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59.
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.