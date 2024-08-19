Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 274,583 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 274,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $8,251,219.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,092,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,233,140.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

APPN opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Appian by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

