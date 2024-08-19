Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $108.79. 71,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,671. Innospec has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Innospec

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,925,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.