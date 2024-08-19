Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $4,625,500.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $440,401,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

