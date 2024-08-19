ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) PT Lowered to $4.75 at Piper Sandler

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 4.2 %

IBRX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.07. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

