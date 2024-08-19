Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Immatics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMTXW remained flat at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Immatics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

