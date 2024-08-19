ICON (ICX) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $134.41 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,013,548,016 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,013,526,482.6969583 with 1,013,526,461.2218363 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12872514 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,773,785.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

