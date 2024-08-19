Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.42 on Friday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a PE ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.