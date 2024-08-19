HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$49.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.64 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

