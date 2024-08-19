Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.99

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 353089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Hitachi Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

