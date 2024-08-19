HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $185,985.41 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,947.57 or 1.00017447 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048574 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $191,548.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.