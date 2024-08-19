Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.26.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

