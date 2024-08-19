Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,488 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,435. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

