Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,947 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLN. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 705,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter.

MLN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. 116,023 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

