Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,162,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,782 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

DSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. 45,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

