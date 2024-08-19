Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $420.97. 133,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $424.55. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

