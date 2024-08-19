Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $560.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,063. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $483.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.20 and its 200-day moving average is $527.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.