Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $54,704,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,632,000 after buying an additional 1,008,515 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 588,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 566,604 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $14.76. 1,256,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

