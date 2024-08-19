Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 99.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 79,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 57,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $520,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 3,359,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,403. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

