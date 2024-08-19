Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,380 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAI. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 881,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 142,853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

