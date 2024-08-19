Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $81.14. 119,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

