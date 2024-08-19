Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,167 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.84. 335,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,921. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

