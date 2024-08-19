Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 175,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 104,929 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,467,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 221,536 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 944,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period.

Shares of JHS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. 4,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

