Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,353 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4,159.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 69,166 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 626,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock remained flat at $7.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 12,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,903. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

