HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in HealthEquity by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $748,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. 523,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,684. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

