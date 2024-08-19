Head-To-Head Review: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF)

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ipsos and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsos N/A N/A N/A $1.90 34.30 Booz Allen Hamilton $10.95 billion 1.76 $605.71 million $4.60 32.33

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Ipsos. Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ipsos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Ipsos pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ipsos pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Ipsos and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsos N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 5.57% 65.80% 10.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ipsos and Booz Allen Hamilton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsos 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 7 0 2.60

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $156.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Ipsos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Ipsos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Ipsos on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation. It also provides audience measurement, automotive and mobility development, brand health tracking, channel performance, corporate reputation, creative excellence, customer experience, healthcare, innovation, Ipsos MMA, Ipsos UU, market strategy and understanding, observer, public affairs, social intelligence analytics, and other specialist services, as well as research methodologies, such as device agnosticism, programmatic sampling, and digital face-to-face interview. In addition, the company offers online and mobile integrated services and device agnostic solutions that include online surveys adapted to laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and qualitative research services, as well as operates Ipsos.Digital, a do-it-yourself platform. Further, it provides artificial intelligence and data science solutions that develops and provides analytical tools based on data science, machine learning, big analytics, and modelling; and behavioral science and neuroscience solutions, as well as operates Ipsos Knowledge Centre for teams and clients. Ipsos SA was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

