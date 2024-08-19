Head to Head Contrast: Block (NYSE:SQ) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Block shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of ON24 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Block and ON24’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Block $21.92 billion 1.85 $9.77 million $0.77 85.55 ON24 $163.71 million 1.58 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -5.98

Volatility and Risk

Block has higher revenue and earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Block has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Block and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Block 3.47% 3.77% 2.02% ON24 -28.14% -21.81% -14.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Block and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Block 1 5 25 1 2.81 ON24 0 4 0 0 2.00

Block presently has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Block is more favorable than ON24.

Summary

Block beats ON24 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Block

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

