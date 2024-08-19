Head-To-Head Analysis: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and Sonova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sonova 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Sonova.

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Sonova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $11.94 million 6.39 -$44.24 million ($0.59) -1.80 Sonova $3.80 billion 5.27 $629.66 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -358.59% -46.96% -42.42% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

