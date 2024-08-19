HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $392.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.67.

HCA traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.91. 131,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.69. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $375.64. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $131,527,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

