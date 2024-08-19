HC Wainwright Cuts Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $4.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $47,922.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock worth $79,746. 47.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $7,300,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

