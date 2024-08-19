Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Update

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gyre Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:GYRE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Gyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Articles

