Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $29.62

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $28.83. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $487.42 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

