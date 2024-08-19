GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

In other news, President Michael Salaman purchased 85,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $160,365.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,425,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Stephen Aiello bought 51,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,570.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,976.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Salaman purchased 85,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $160,365.88. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,425,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,706.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 221,685 shares of company stock worth $418,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 115,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

