Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 511,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,821. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after acquiring an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,628,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 655,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after buying an additional 2,641,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Roth Capital upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

