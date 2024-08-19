GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of GHG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. 5,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.19%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

