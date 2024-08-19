GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.58 and last traded at $69.33. Approximately 20,374,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 16,805,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDL. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

