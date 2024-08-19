GQG Partners Inc. (GQG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

