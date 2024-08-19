Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $18,143.93 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

