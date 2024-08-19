GMX (GMX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $237.09 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. GMX has a market cap of $237.09 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.63 or 0.00041674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,631,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,628,009 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

