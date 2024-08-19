Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Down 3.4 %

GBBKR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 3,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,054. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.