Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Down 3.4 %

GBBKR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 3,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,054. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.