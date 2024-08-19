Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Short Interest Update

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Down 3.4 %
GBBKR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 3,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,054. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blockchain Acquisition
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.