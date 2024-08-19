Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after acquiring an additional 163,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after buying an additional 230,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,957,000 after buying an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,217,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,335,000 after buying an additional 48,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.64. 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

