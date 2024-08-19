GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,724,500.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 39,824 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,317,377.92.

On Monday, August 12th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $2,029,768.65.

On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

WGS traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. 551,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the first quarter worth $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

