GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,724,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 15th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 39,824 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,317,377.92.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $2,029,768.65.
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90.
  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

GeneDx Trading Up 2.8 %

WGS traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. 551,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the first quarter worth $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GeneDx

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.