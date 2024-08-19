Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
