Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 11,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.69. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

