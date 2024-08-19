Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 365,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 6.2 %

FURY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.40. 13,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

