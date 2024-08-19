Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 928,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,603,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,512 shares of company stock worth $399,331. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,103. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

