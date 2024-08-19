FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.40.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

