FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,940 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.6% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 2.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

