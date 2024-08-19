Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 190,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. 240,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

