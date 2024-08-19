Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.15

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 42392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.05.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
