Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $18.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth $3,247,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

